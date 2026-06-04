B-52 Refueling

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A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa National Guard, over the Midwest, June 3, 2026. Aerial refueling operations are routinely conducted to support training and mission requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco)