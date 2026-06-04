B-52 Refueling

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U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Anthony Rasmussen, a 174th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, Iowa National Guard, performs a pre-takeoff check for a refueling flight on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, June 3, 2026. The crew conducted in-flight training with a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco)