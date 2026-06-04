U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Anthony Rasmussen, a 174th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, Iowa National Guard, looks at his copilot before takeoff on a refueling flight on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, June 3, 2026. The crew conducted in-flight training with a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 09:29
|Photo ID:
|9727573
|VIRIN:
|260603-Z-NT229-1009
|Resolution:
|5758x3839
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, B-52 Refueling [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Alexa Prieto-Velasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.