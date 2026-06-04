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    B-52 Refueling [Image 1 of 12]

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    B-52 Refueling

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Anthony Rasmussen, a 174th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, Iowa National Guard, looks at his copilot before takeoff on a refueling flight on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, June 3, 2026. The crew conducted in-flight training with a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 09:29
    Photo ID: 9727573
    VIRIN: 260603-Z-NT229-1009
    Resolution: 5758x3839
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-52 Refueling [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Alexa Prieto-Velasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aerial Refueling
    B-52 Stratofortress
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    307th Bomb Wing
    KC-135 Stratotanker

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