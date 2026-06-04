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    B-52 Refueling [Image 10 of 12]

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    B-52 Refueling

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa National Guard, over the Midwest, June 3, 2026. Aerial refueling capabilities allow tanker aircraft to extend the mission capabilities of other aircraft without need for landing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Alexa Prieto-Velasco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 09:29
    Photo ID: 9727586
    VIRIN: 260603-Z-NT229-1300
    Resolution: 4827x3218
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-52 Refueling [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Alexa Prieto-Velasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aerial Refueling
    B-52 Stratofortress
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    307th Bomb Wing
    KC-135 Stratotanker

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