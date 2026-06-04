B-52 Refueling

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A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa National Guard, over the Midwest, June 3, 2026. Aerial refueling capabilities allow tanker aircraft to extend the mission capabilities of other aircraft without need for landing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Alexa Prieto-Velasco)