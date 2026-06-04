E3B - Week 3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. William Weihl, engineer officer and executive officer assigned to 630th Clearance Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conducts weapons lane training during Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge train-up week three, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 3, 2026. The E3B tests Soldiers’ physical and mental abilities through rigorous tasks, aiming to enhance readiness, efficiency and proficiency in their respective fields. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)