Republic of Korea Army KCPL Jae Hyun Kwon, radar operator, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210th Field Artillery Brigade undergoes weapons test during Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge train-up final week at Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 4, 2026. The E3B tests Soldiers’ physical and mental abilities through rigorous tasks, aiming to enhance readiness, efficiency and proficiency in their respective fields. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 00:28
|Photo ID:
|9726931
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-CI502-2031
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, E3B - Week 3 [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Bilal Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.