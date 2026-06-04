E3B - Week 3

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KATUSA Cpl. Jae Hyun Kwon, field artillery firefinder radar operator and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, completes the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge train-up week three, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 1, 2026. The E3B tests Soldiers’ physical and mental abilities through rigorous tasks, aiming to enhance readiness, efficiency and proficiency in their respective fields. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)