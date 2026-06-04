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    E3B - Week 3 [Image 12 of 12]

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    E3B - Week 3

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 210th Field Artillery Brigade undergoes weapons test during Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge train-up final week at Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 4, 2026. The E3B tests Soldiers’ physical and mental abilities through rigorous tasks, aiming to enhance readiness, efficiency and proficiency in their respective fields. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 00:28
    Photo ID: 9726934
    VIRIN: 260603-A-CI502-8702
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, E3B - Week 3 [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Bilal Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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