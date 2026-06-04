E3B - Week 3

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U.S. Army Soldiers from 210th Field Artillery Brigade undergoes weapons test during Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge train-up final week at Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 4, 2026. The E3B tests Soldiers’ physical and mental abilities through rigorous tasks, aiming to enhance readiness, efficiency and proficiency in their respective fields. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)