E3B - Week 3

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, prepare to begin patrol lane training during Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge train-up week three, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 3, 2026. The E3B tests Soldiers’ physical and mental abilities through rigorous tasks, aiming to enhance readiness, efficiency and proficiency in their respective fields. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)