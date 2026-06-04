Graduates from Osan Middle High School participate in a graduation parade at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. The event highlighted a longstanding Osan tradition recognizing graduating seniors and their accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 21:21
|Photo ID:
|9726793
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-SA893-1064
|Resolution:
|5951x3347
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.