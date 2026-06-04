Date Taken: 06.01.2026 Date Posted: 06.04.2026 21:21 Photo ID: 9726793 VIRIN: 260602-F-SA893-1064 Resolution: 5951x3347 Size: 3.69 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.