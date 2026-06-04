(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Graduates from Osan Middle High School participate in a graduation parade at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. The event highlighted a longstanding Osan tradition recognizing graduating seniors and their accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 21:21
    Photo ID: 9726793
    VIRIN: 260602-F-SA893-1064
    Resolution: 5951x3347
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026
    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026
    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026
    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026
    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    51st FW
    Osan Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery