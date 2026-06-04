(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026 [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Graduates from Osan Middle High School participate in a graduation parade at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. The parade is held each year to recognize the achievements of graduating students and their contributions to the Osan community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 21:21
    Photo ID: 9726791
    VIRIN: 260602-F-SA893-1050
    Resolution: 5561x3128
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026
    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026
    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026
    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026
    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    51st FW
    Osan Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery