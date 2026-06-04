Graduates from Osan Middle High School participate in a graduation parade at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. The parade is held each year to recognize the achievements of graduating students and their contributions to the Osan community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 21:21
|Photo ID:
|9726791
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-SA893-1050
|Resolution:
|5561x3128
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.