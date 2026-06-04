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    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026 [Image 2 of 5]

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    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Students from Osan Middle High School cheer for graduates during the OMHS graduation parade at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. The annual parade served as a community-wide celebration of academic achievement and future success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 21:21
    Photo ID: 9726790
    VIRIN: 260602-F-SA893-1016
    Resolution: 5948x3346
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026
    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026
    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026
    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026
    Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026

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    51st FW
    Osan Air Base

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