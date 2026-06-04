Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026

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Students from Osan Middle High School cheer for graduates during the Osan Middle High School graduation parade at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. The annual event brought together families, educators and community members to celebrate the Class of 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)