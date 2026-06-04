Students from Osan Middle High School cheer for graduates during the Osan Middle High School graduation parade at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. The annual event brought together families, educators and community members to celebrate the Class of 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 21:21
|Photo ID:
|9726792
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-SA893-1063
|Resolution:
|5489x3088
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.