Osan community celebrates the Class of 2026

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron operate vehicles during the Osan Middle High School graduation parade at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. The annual tradition provides graduating seniors an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments alongside classmates, families and faculty members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)