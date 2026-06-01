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    107 FSC Machine Gun Range [Image 5 of 8]

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    107 FSC Machine Gun Range

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Garas 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers assigned to the Forward Support Company, 107th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, mount an AN/PAS-13E thermal sight to an M249 squad automatic weapon at Camp Grayling, Michigan, June 2, 2026. The training was part of the unit's annual training, a two-week period conducted by National Guard members to maintain mission readiness and enhance tactical skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Garas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 09:05
    Photo ID: 9724849
    VIRIN: 260602-Z-OV434-1167
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 107 FSC Machine Gun Range [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3-126
    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    Cold load training
    MINGAT26

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