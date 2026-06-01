107 FSC Machine Gun Range

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U.S. Army Spc. Aidan Earl, left, and Sgt. Curtis Brennan, both assigned to the 1437th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 107th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, load an M249 squad automatic weapon during a weapon qualification range at Camp Grayling, Michigan, June 2, 2026. The training was part of the unit's annual training, a two-week period conducted by National Guard members to maintain mission readiness and enhance tactical skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Garas)