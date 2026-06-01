Soldiers assigned to the 107th Forward Support Company, 107th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, mount an AN/PAS-13E thermal sight to an M249 squad automatic weapon at Camp Grayling, Michigan, June 2, 2026. The training was part of the unit's annual training, a two-week period conducted by National Guard members to maintain mission readiness and enhance tactical skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Garas)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 09:05
|Photo ID:
|9724847
|VIRIN:
|260602-Z-OV434-1151
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 107 FSC Machine Gun Range [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.