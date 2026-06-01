107 FSC Machine Gun Range

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U.S. Army Spc. Aidan Earl, left, and Sgt. Curtis Brennan, both assigned to the 1437th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 107th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, conduct familiarization fire with an M249 squad automatic weapon at Camp Grayling, Michigan, June 2, 2026. The training was part of the unit's annual training, a two-week period conducted by National Guard members to maintain mission readiness and enhance tactical skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Garas)