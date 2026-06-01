Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base

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Dan Wiley, American Legion national commander, Doug Hensley, American Legion aide to the national commander, Sean Counihan, American Legion national security director, and Hans Stockenberger, American Legion national executive committeeman for France met with Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux during a visit on Jun. 2, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. During the European tour, which included stops in Italy and the United Kingdom, members of the delegation met with Soldiers, Airmen and military Families to gain insight into the opportunities and challenges of overseas assignments. (US Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)