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    Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base [Image 3 of 5]

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    Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base

    CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Kristin Savage 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Soldiers and Families from U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux met with a delegation from the American Legion during a luncheon during a visit on Jun. 2, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Discussions centered around quality-of-life issues, Family support programs and overall well-being of service members far from home. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 03:40
    Photo ID: 9724634
    VIRIN: 260602-A-HE813-1006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base
    Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base
    Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base
    Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base

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    American Legion, USAG Benelux, Military Families, quality of life, armynewswire, Veterans

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