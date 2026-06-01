Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base

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Soldiers and Families from U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux met with a delegation from the American Legion during a luncheon during a visit on Jun. 2, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Discussions centered around quality-of-life issues, Family support programs and overall well-being of service members far from home. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)