Soldiers and Families from U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux met with a delegation from the American Legion at a luncheon during a visit on [B(3.1]Jun. 2, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The conversations that followed brought valuable perspectives on the importance of maintaining strong support networks, accessible resources and resilient military communities. (US Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 03:40
|Photo ID:
|9724638
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-HE813-1008
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base
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