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    Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base [Image 4 of 5]

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    Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base

    CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Kristin Savage 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Soldiers and Families from U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux met with a delegation from the American Legion at a luncheon during a visit on [B(3.1]Jun. 2, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The conversations that followed brought valuable perspectives on the importance of maintaining strong support networks, accessible resources and resilient military communities. (US Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 03:40
    Photo ID: 9724638
    VIRIN: 260602-A-HE813-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base
    Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base
    Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base
    Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base
    Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base

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    Military families
    American Legion
    USAG Benelux
    armynewswire
    Veterans
    quality of life

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