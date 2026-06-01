Dan Wiley, American Legion national commander, Doug Hensley, American Legion aide to the national commander, Sean Counihan, American Legion national security director, and Hans Stockenberger, American Legion national executive committeeman for France met with Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux during a visit on Jun. 2, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Wiley and his team were welcomed to the Benelux by Yvette Castro, USAG Benelux deputy to the garrison commander[B(1.1], and enjoyed a luncheon with Soldiers from the Benelux and their Families. The gathering provided an opportunity for open dialogue and personal connection, reinforcing the American Legion’s longstanding mission to support service members, veterans and their Families wherever they serve. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 03:40
|Photo ID:
|9724630
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-HE813-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base
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