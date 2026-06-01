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    Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base [Image 1 of 5]

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    Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base

    CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Kristin Savage 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Dan Wiley, American Legion national commander, Doug Hensley, American Legion aide to the national commander, Sean Counihan, American Legion national security director, and Hans Stockenberger, American Legion national executive committeeman for France met with Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux during a visit on Jun. 2, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Wiley and his team were welcomed to the Benelux by Yvette Castro, USAG Benelux deputy to the garrison commander[B(1.1], and enjoyed a luncheon with Soldiers from the Benelux and their Families. The gathering provided an opportunity for open dialogue and personal connection, reinforcing the American Legion’s longstanding mission to support service members, veterans and their Families wherever they serve. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 03:40
    Photo ID: 9724630
    VIRIN: 260602-A-HE813-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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