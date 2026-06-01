Soldiers and Families from U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux met with a delegation from the American Legion during a luncheon during a visit on Jun. 2, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The American Legion’s engagement with Soldiers, Airmen, and Families overseas reflects a shared commitment to service, leadership and the values that unite generations of Americans in uniform.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 03:40
|Photo ID:
|9724632
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-HE813-1005
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base
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