Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base

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Soldiers and Families from U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux met with a delegation from the American Legion during a luncheon during a visit on Jun. 2, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The American Legion’s engagement with Soldiers, Airmen, and Families overseas reflects a shared commitment to service, leadership and the values that unite generations of Americans in uniform.