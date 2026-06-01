An M915A5 assigned to the 1461st Transportation Company, 246th Transportation Batallion, Michigan Army National Guard, departs Camp Grayling, Mich., June 3, 2026. This vehicle is one of six on a convoy from Camp Grayling to the Mackinac Bridge as part of the 1461st Transportation Company's drivers' skills assessment during this year's annual training. Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Cross)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 15:56
|Photo ID:
|9723771
|VIRIN:
|260603-Z-KV074-1014
|Resolution:
|6615x4410
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1461st Transportation Company Convoys to the Mackinac Bridge [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Jeffrey Cross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.