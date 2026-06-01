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    1461st Transportation Company Convoys to the Mackinac Bridge [Image 5 of 5]

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    1461st Transportation Company Convoys to the Mackinac Bridge

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jeffrey Cross 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    An M915A5 assigned to the 1461st Transportation Company, 246th Transportation Batallion, Michigan Army National Guard, departs Camp Grayling, Mich., June 3, 2026. This vehicle is one of six on a convoy from Camp Grayling to the Mackinac Bridge as part of the 1461st Transportation Company's drivers' skills assessment during this year's annual training. Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Cross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 15:56
    Photo ID: 9723771
    VIRIN: 260603-Z-KV074-1014
    Resolution: 6615x4410
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1461st Transportation Company Convoys to the Mackinac Bridge [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Jeffrey Cross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    Annual Training
    MINGAT26

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