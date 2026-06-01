1461st Transportation Company Convoys to the Mackinac Bridge

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An M915A5 assigned to the 1461st Transportation Company, 246th Transportation Batallion, Michigan Army National Guard, departs Camp Grayling, Mich., June 3, 2026. This vehicle is one of six on a convoy from Camp Grayling to the Mackinac Bridge as part of the 1461st Transportation Company's drivers' skills assessment during this year's annual training. Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Cross)