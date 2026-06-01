U.S. Soldiers with the 1460th Transportation Company, 246th Transportation Battalion, Michigan National Guard, navigate their M1075 Pallet Load System through a serpentine obstacle during a truck rodeo on Camp Grayling, Mich., June 2, 2026. The battalion’s annual Truck Rodeo allows teams of drivers to compete against each other in a series of motor pool and driving challenges to reinforce skills, enhance camaraderie and bolster unit pride. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Cross)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 15:56
|Photo ID:
|9723765
|VIRIN:
|260602-Z-KV074-1016
|Resolution:
|2916x1944
|Size:
|1006.46 KB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 246th Transportation Battalion Hosts Annual Truck Rodeo [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Jeffrey Cross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.