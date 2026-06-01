246th Transportation Battalion Hosts Annual Truck Rodeo

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U.S. Soldiers with the 1460th Transportation Company, 246th Transportation Battalion, Michigan National Guard, navigate their M1075 Pallet Load System through a serpentine obstacle during a truck rodeo on Camp Grayling, Mich., June 2, 2026. The battalion’s annual Truck Rodeo allows teams of drivers to compete against each other in a series of motor pool and driving challenges to reinforce skills, enhance camaraderie and bolster unit pride. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Cross)