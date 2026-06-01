246th Transportation Battalion Hosts Annual Truck Rodeo

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Sgt. David Hibbitts and Sgt. Caleb Scroggins of the 246th Transportation Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, push a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle during a truck rodeo on Camp Grayling, Mich., June 2, 2026. These Soldiers were participating in the 246th Transportation Battalion’s annual Truck Rodeo, which allows teams of drivers to compete against each other in a series of motor pool and driving challenges to reinforce skills, enhance camaraderie and bolster unit pride. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Cross)