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    246th Transportation Battalion Hosts Annual Truck Rodeo [Image 3 of 5]

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    246th Transportation Battalion Hosts Annual Truck Rodeo

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jeffrey Cross 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Two teams of Soldiers with the 246th Transportation Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, race against each other to properly secure a vehicle to a trailer during a truck rodeo on Camp Grayling, Mich., June 2, 2026. These Soldiers were participating in the 246th Transportation Battalion’s annual Truck Rodeo, which allows teams of drivers to compete against each other in a series of motor pool and driving challenges to reinforce skills, enhance camaraderie and bolster unit pride. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Cross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 15:56
    Photo ID: 9723768
    VIRIN: 260602-Z-KV074-1028
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 246th Transportation Battalion Hosts Annual Truck Rodeo [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Jeffrey Cross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    Annual Training
    MINGAT26

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