246th Transportation Battalion Hosts Annual Truck Rodeo

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Two teams of Soldiers with the 246th Transportation Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, race against each other to properly secure a vehicle to a trailer during a truck rodeo on Camp Grayling, Mich., June 2, 2026. These Soldiers were participating in the 246th Transportation Battalion’s annual Truck Rodeo, which allows teams of drivers to compete against each other in a series of motor pool and driving challenges to reinforce skills, enhance camaraderie and bolster unit pride. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Cross)