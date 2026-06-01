Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph Blankinsop, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron waters and fuels maintenance apprentice, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elias Ascencio, 49th CES water and fuels management journeyman, assume defensive fighting positions during a training day at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 28, 2026. Airmen are trained to secure their installations and respond effectively to external threats during deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)