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    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 7 of 7]

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    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph Blankinsop, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron waters and fuels maintenance apprentice, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elias Ascencio, 49th CES water and fuels management journeyman, assume defensive fighting positions during a training day at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 28, 2026. Airmen are trained to secure their installations and respond effectively to external threats during deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 15:23
    Photo ID: 9721048
    VIRIN: 260528-F-TL923-1290
    Resolution: 5418x3612
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

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    Holloman Air Force Base
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    49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Air Education and Training Command
    49th Wing
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