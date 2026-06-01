U.S. Air Force Airman Armando Sanchez, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration journeyman, performs tactical combat casualty care on a dummy during a training day for the 49th CES at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 28, 2026. TCCC equips Airmen with the knowledge and skills needed to provide life-saving medical care to wounded service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 15:23
|Photo ID:
|9721018
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-TL923-1223
|Resolution:
|2892x1928
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
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