Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mario Archibold Alvarez, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering journeyman, digs a hole for defensive-fighting positions during a training day at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 28, 2026. Airmen are trained to secure their installations and respond effectively to external threats during deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)