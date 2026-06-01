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    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 4 of 7]

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    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kodjo Kouassivi, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron operations management journeyman, performs tactical combat casualty care on a dummy during a training day at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 28, 2026. TCCC equips Airmen with the knowledge and skills needed to provide life-saving medical care to wounded service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 15:23
    Photo ID: 9721000
    VIRIN: 260528-F-TL923-1207
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

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    Holloman Air Force Base
    TCCC
    49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    49th Wing
    Smoke Grenade
    Air Education & Training Command

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