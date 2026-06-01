Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kodjo Kouassivi, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron operations management journeyman, performs tactical combat casualty care on a dummy during a training day at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 28, 2026. TCCC equips Airmen with the knowledge and skills needed to provide life-saving medical care to wounded service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)