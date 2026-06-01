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    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelsey Smith, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive...... read more read more

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — The 49th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted its monthly Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training day May 28, 2026.

    Prime BEEF is a monthly training focusing on maintaining infrastructure, emergency response, and sustaining base operations during deployments.

    “All training we accomplish helps with possible situations our Airmen could face when downrange,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gerald Miller, 49th CES noncommissioned officer in charge of commander’s support staff. “We have many different roles we can fill when deployed that we are not tasked to do on a daily basis.”

    Training included tactical combat casualty care, CPR, defensive fighting positions, integrated base defense operations and explosives familiarization.

    Some Airmen also served as instructors for their peers. The experience helped them develop professionally as they move into NCO roles, according to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin De La Cruz, 49th CES structural journeyman.

    “Getting to instruct allows us to see different perspectives across civil engineering fields,” said De La Cruz.

    The 49th Wing dedicates training days to keeping Airmen ready to deploy and perform a variety of mission-essential tasks. This commitment to readiness ensures the 49th Wing’s ability to support any mission worldwide.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 15:23
    Story ID: 566702
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

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