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    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success [Image 3 of 4]

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    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Order of Saint George certificate and medallion are displayed prior to a presentation ceremony at the Montana State Capitol, June 1, 2026. The Order of Saint George is among the Armor Branch's highest honors, recognizing Soldiers whose service and contributions have significantly impacted the armored force community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 19:12
    Photo ID: 9719386
    VIRIN: 260601-F-WT312-4308
    Resolution: 4079x2905
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success
    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success
    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success
    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success

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