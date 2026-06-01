Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Order of Saint George certificate and medallion are displayed prior to a presentation ceremony at the Montana State Capitol, June 1, 2026. The Order of Saint George is among the Armor Branch's highest honors, recognizing Soldiers whose service and contributions have significantly impacted the armored force community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)