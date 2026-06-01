The Order of Saint George certificate and medallion are displayed prior to a presentation ceremony at the Montana State Capitol, June 1, 2026. The Order of Saint George is among the Armor Branch's highest honors, recognizing Soldiers whose service and contributions have significantly impacted the armored force community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9719386
|VIRIN:
|260601-F-WT312-4308
|Resolution:
|4079x2905
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|HELENA, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success
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