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    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success [Image 1 of 4]

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    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte poses with Staff Sgt. Cody Warner, Staff Sgt. Mitchell Clark, Sgt. Tyler Olson and Spc. Kendon Young following an Order of Saint George induction ceremony at the Montana State Capitol, June 1, 2026. The four Montana National Guard Soldiers were inducted into the Order of Saint George in recognition of their performance at the 2026 Sullivan Cup and their contributions to Montana's armored legacy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 19:12
    Photo ID: 9719379
    VIRIN: 260601-F-WT312-2063
    Resolution: 3997x2840
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success
    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success
    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success
    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success

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    Order of St. George
    military ceremony
    military award
    U.S. Army
    Army Armor
    Armor Association

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