Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte poses with Staff Sgt. Cody Warner, Staff Sgt. Mitchell Clark, Sgt. Tyler Olson and Spc. Kendon Young following an Order of Saint George induction ceremony at the Montana State Capitol, June 1, 2026. The four Montana National Guard Soldiers were inducted into the Order of Saint George in recognition of their performance at the 2026 Sullivan Cup and their contributions to Montana's armored legacy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)