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    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success [Image 4 of 4]

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    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Trent Gibson pose with Staff Sgt. Cody Warner, Staff Sgt. Mitchell Clark, Sgt. Tyler Olson and Spc. Kendon Young during an Order of Saint George induction ceremony at the Montana State Capitol, June 1, 2026. The Soldiers were recognized following their third-place finish at the 2026 Sullivan Cup, the Army's premier armored warfare competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 19:12
    Photo ID: 9719377
    VIRIN: 260601-F-WT312-8452
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success
    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success
    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success
    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success

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    Army Combat Uniform
    military recognition
    unit flags
    U.S. Army
    military awards ceremony
    framed certificates

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