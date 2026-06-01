Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success

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Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Trent Gibson pose with Staff Sgt. Cody Warner, Staff Sgt. Mitchell Clark, Sgt. Tyler Olson and Spc. Kendon Young during an Order of Saint George induction ceremony at the Montana State Capitol, June 1, 2026. The Soldiers were recognized following their third-place finish at the 2026 Sullivan Cup, the Army's premier armored warfare competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)