Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Cody Warner, Staff Sgt. Mitchell Clark, Sgt. Tyler Olson and Spc. Kendon Young stand for a group photograph following their induction into the Order of Saint George at the Montana State Capitol, June 1, 2026. The honor recognizes Soldiers whose service has made a lasting contribution to the Armor Branch and armored force community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)