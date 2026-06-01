Staff Sgt. Cody Warner, Staff Sgt. Mitchell Clark, Sgt. Tyler Olson and Spc. Kendon Young stand for a group photograph following their induction into the Order of Saint George at the Montana State Capitol, June 1, 2026. The honor recognizes Soldiers whose service has made a lasting contribution to the Armor Branch and armored force community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9719375
|VIRIN:
|260601-F-WT312-2824
|Resolution:
|3868x2929
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|HELENA, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success
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