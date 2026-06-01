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    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success [Image 2 of 4]

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    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Cody Warner, Staff Sgt. Mitchell Clark, Sgt. Tyler Olson and Spc. Kendon Young stand for a group photograph following their induction into the Order of Saint George at the Montana State Capitol, June 1, 2026. The honor recognizes Soldiers whose service has made a lasting contribution to the Armor Branch and armored force community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 19:12
    Photo ID: 9719375
    VIRIN: 260601-F-WT312-2824
    Resolution: 3868x2929
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success
    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success
    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success
    Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success

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    Order of St. George
    awards ceremony
    Army Combat Uniform
    military awards
    U.S. Army
    military medals

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