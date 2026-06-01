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    Marine Corps War College visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 5 of 5]

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    Marine Corps War College visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Lawrence A. “LA” Smith II, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, center, explains the levels of security around base, in cyberspace and threat detection in space from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 14, 2026. Vandenberg SFB supports West Coast launch activities for the Air Force, Department of War, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, national programs and various private industry contractors. Smith explained how Vandenberg safely and effectively integrates these programs through the chain of command. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 15:55
    Photo ID: 9718829
    VIRIN: 260514-X-DY416-1006
    Resolution: 4501x3001
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    Marine Corps War College visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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