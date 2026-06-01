Marine Corps War College visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Lawrence A. “LA” Smith II, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, center, explains the levels of security around base, in cyberspace and threat detection in space from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 14, 2026. Vandenberg SFB supports West Coast launch activities for the Air Force, Department of War, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, national programs and various private industry contractors. Smith explained how Vandenberg safely and effectively integrates these programs through the chain of command. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)