Marine Corps War College visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Robert G. Duck, 2nd Space Launch Squadron National Security Space Launch (NSSL) flight mission lead, briefs a Marine Corps War College (MCWAR) tour on the launch vehicle launch support center (LVLSC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 14, 2026. Duck fielded questions on the importance of flight mission leads as they support local integration for all mission partners. The responsible engineers provide mission assurance to facilitate mission success on Vandenberg and remotely at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The MCWAR is the senior school of the Marine Corps University, providing Joint Professional Military Education to selected United States officers, civilian government officials, and international military officers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)