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    Marine Corps War College visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 2 of 5]

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    Marine Corps War College visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Robert G. Duck, 2nd Space Launch Squadron National Security Space Launch (NSSL) flight mission lead, briefs a Marine Corps War College (MCWAR) tour on the launch vehicle launch support center (LVLSC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 14, 2026. Duck fielded questions on the importance of flight mission leads as they support local integration for all mission partners. The responsible engineers provide mission assurance to facilitate mission success on Vandenberg and remotely at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The MCWAR is the senior school of the Marine Corps University, providing Joint Professional Military Education to selected United States officers, civilian government officials, and international military officers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 15:55
    Photo ID: 9718797
    VIRIN: 260514-X-DY416-1002
    Resolution: 4714x3143
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    Marine Corps War College visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Marine Corps War College visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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