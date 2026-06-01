Marine Corps War College visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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U.S. Space Force Col. Lawrence A. “LA” Smith II, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, left, greets U.S. Marine Corps Maj. William Seibold, Marine Corps Forces, Space Command liaison officer, right, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 14, 2026. Smith briefed the officers on the procedures and policies at Vandenberg. Smith explained the importance of a test and launch range for ongoing space operations. The MCWAR is the senior school of the Marine Corps University, providing Joint Professional Military Education to selected United States officers, civilian government officials, and international military officers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)