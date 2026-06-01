Marine Corps War College visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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Norwegian Lt. Col. Oeyvind Berg, student of Marine Corps War College (MCWAR), releases a weather balloon at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 14 2026. The balloon captured data for the collaborative weather modelling across United States military weather stations. The balloon is a single use data collection unit that will ascend until the balloon bursts. The MCWAR is the senior school of the Marine Corps University, providing Joint Professional Military Education to selected United States officers, civilian government officials, and international military officers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)