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    Marine Corps War College visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 4 of 5]

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    Marine Corps War College visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Norwegian Lt. Col. Oeyvind Berg, student of Marine Corps War College (MCWAR), releases a weather balloon at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 14 2026. The balloon captured data for the collaborative weather modelling across United States military weather stations. The balloon is a single use data collection unit that will ascend until the balloon bursts. The MCWAR is the senior school of the Marine Corps University, providing Joint Professional Military Education to selected United States officers, civilian government officials, and international military officers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 15:55
    Photo ID: 9718825
    VIRIN: 260514-X-DY416-1004
    Resolution: 4733x3155
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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