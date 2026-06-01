Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell

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Newly retired U.S. Air Force Col. Audra Myers, right, receives an American flag during her retirement ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 21, 2026. The American flag is traditionally folded 13 times to represent the 13 original colonies before being presented to retiring military members in thanks for their service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)