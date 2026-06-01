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    Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell [Image 8 of 8]

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    Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Newly retired U.S. Air Force Col. Audra Myers, right, receives an American flag during her retirement ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 21, 2026. The American flag is traditionally folded 13 times to represent the 13 original colonies before being presented to retiring military members in thanks for their service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 14:29
    Photo ID: 9718530
    VIRIN: 260521-F-QQ319-1175
    Resolution: 5373x3582
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Daniel Schmitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell

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    Travis Air Force Base

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