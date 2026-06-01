Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell

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Jeremiah Myers, left, husband of U.S. Air Force Col. Audra Myers, pins on a retirement device during her retirement ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 21, 2026. Myers and her family reflected on 20 years of dedicated service to the United States and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)