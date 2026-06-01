Jeremiah Myers, left, husband of U.S. Air Force Col. Audra Myers, pins on a retirement device during her retirement ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 21, 2026. Myers and her family reflected on 20 years of dedicated service to the United States and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 14:29
|Photo ID:
|9718527
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-QQ319-1116
|Resolution:
|7837x5225
|Size:
|16.13 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Daniel Schmitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.