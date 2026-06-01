U.S. Air Force Col. Audra Myers, right, celebrates her retirement with retired Col. Erin Speier at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 21, 2026. Speier served as mentor, colleague and friend throughout Myers’ service in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 14:29
|Photo ID:
|9718510
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-QQ319-1068
|Resolution:
|6318x4212
|Size:
|10.05 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Daniel Schmitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.