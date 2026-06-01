Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell

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U.S. Air Force Col. Audra Myers, right, celebrates her retirement with retired Col. Erin Speier at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 21, 2026. Speier served as mentor, colleague and friend throughout Myers’ service in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)