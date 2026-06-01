Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell

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Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Erin Speier, left, presents Col. Audra Myers with the Meritorious Service Medal during Myers’ retirement ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 21, 2026. The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded upon honorable retirement after completing 20 or more years of qualifying service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)