Honoring over 20 years of service: Col. Audra Myers bids farewell

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Awards are on display at the entrance of the Delta Breeze for U.S. Air Force Col. Audra Myers’ retirement ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 21, 2026. Myers and her family reflected on 20 years of dedicated service to the United States and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)