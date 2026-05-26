U.S. Airmen raise their glasses for a toast during the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron 50th anniversary banquet at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2026. The banquet celebrated the legacy of excellence built by the men and women of the Blackcats and the enduring U.S.–ROK alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 21:49
|Photo ID:
|9717339
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-DG879-1080
|Resolution:
|3268x1838
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 50 years of excellence, sacrifice, and heritage [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.