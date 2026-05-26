5th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 50 years of excellence, sacrifice, and heritage

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U.S. Airmen raise their glasses for a toast during the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron 50th anniversary banquet at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2026. The banquet celebrated the legacy of excellence built by the men and women of the Blackcats and the enduring U.S.–ROK alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)