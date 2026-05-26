5th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 50 years of excellence, sacrifice, and heritage

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U.S. Airmen listen to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Ryan, 5th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, give closing remarks during the 5th RS 50th anniversary banquet at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2026. Since the Cold War, the 5th RS has provided critical high-altitude intelligence, flying the U-2 Dragon Lady as a persistent “eye in the sky” in support of stability on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)