5th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 50 years of excellence, sacrifice, and heritage

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U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, addresses the audience during the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron 50th anniversary banquet at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2026. Since the Cold War, the 5th RS has provided critical high-altitude intelligence, flying the U-2 Dragon Lady as a persistent “eye in the sky” in support of stability on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)