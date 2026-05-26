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    5th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 50 years of excellence, sacrifice, and heritage [Image 2 of 5]

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    5th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 50 years of excellence, sacrifice, and heritage

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen deliver a toast during the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron 50th anniversary banquet at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2026. The toast honored prisoners of war and service members missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 21:49
    Photo ID: 9717336
    VIRIN: 260502-F-DG879-1025
    Resolution: 5630x3167
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 5th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 50 years of excellence, sacrifice, and heritage [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    5th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 50 years of excellence, sacrifice, and heritage
    5th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 50 years of excellence, sacrifice, and heritage
    5th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 50 years of excellence, sacrifice, and heritage
    5th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 50 years of excellence, sacrifice, and heritage
    5th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 50 years of excellence, sacrifice, and heritage

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    USAF
    51 FW
    5 RS
    Blackcats

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