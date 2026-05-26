U.S. Airmen deliver a toast during the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron 50th anniversary banquet at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2026. The toast honored prisoners of war and service members missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 21:49
|Photo ID:
|9717336
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-DG879-1025
|Resolution:
|5630x3167
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 50 years of excellence, sacrifice, and heritage [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.