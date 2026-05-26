5th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 50 years of excellence, sacrifice, and heritage

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Honor Guardsmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing prepare for a presentation of colors at the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron 50th anniversary banquet at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2026. The presentation of colors paid tribute to the Blackcat heritage, honoring service, sacrifice and enduring tradition of the 5th RS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)